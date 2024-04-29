Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.18.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

