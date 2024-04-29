LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.53 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LivaNova by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

