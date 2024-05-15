UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.06.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,746. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

