Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $9.42. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 3,487,635 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

