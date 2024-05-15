SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $11,579.45 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.21 or 1.00139801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02023112 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $13,182.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

