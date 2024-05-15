NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $19.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $932.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,885,395. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $879.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

