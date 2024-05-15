Energi Reaches Market Cap of $8.83 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $798,881.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,809,371 coins and its circulating supply is 76,809,134 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

