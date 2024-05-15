NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.19. 9,991,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,874,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

