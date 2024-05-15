PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

