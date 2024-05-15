Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deluxe traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 14336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.85%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

