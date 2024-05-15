Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $231.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tetra Tech traded as high as $216.28 and last traded at $216.25, with a volume of 8510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.96.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

