Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.