Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
TMHC stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.