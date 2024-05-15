Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Reduced by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.