Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By William Blair

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.70 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

