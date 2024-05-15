Financial Review: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Resources and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00 Occidental Petroleum 0 8 5 1 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $71.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48% Occidental Petroleum 15.62% 17.50% 5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.57 billion 2.00 $211.12 million $0.22 48.77 Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.93 $4.70 billion $3.66 17.23

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Comstock Resources on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

