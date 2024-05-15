Roth Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.86) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

