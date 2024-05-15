Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for BlackSky Technology Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BlackSky Technology in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 52.24%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $171.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

