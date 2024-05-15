Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Boosted by Desjardins

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.00%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

