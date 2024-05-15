Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Reduced by B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.