Financial Survey: CGI (NYSE:GIB) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CGI has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.60 billion 2.24 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.72 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.53 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

This table compares CGI and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CGI and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.23%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

