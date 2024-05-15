Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Farms in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,119,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,237. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

