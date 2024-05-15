Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increased by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $358.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.95 and its 200 day moving average is $307.93. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 22.9% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,005,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

