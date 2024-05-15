Barrington Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anika Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANIK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.59 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $379.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,217,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 410,390 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 217,915 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

