BRC Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRC by 106,550.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in BRC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 68.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

