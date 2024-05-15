ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $11,586,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth $9,922,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

