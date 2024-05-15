The AZEK Company Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. AZEK has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AZEK by 11.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after buying an additional 246,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.