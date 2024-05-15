abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance
abrdn Equity Income Trust stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.04). 86,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,341. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,258.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.15.
About abrdn Equity Income Trust
