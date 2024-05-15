abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

abrdn Equity Income Trust stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.04). 86,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,341. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,258.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.15.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

