DCC plc (LON:DCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 133.53

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.68) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 115 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,885 ($73.91). The stock had a trading volume of 154,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,623.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,545.70. The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Get DCC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.