Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $269.23 and last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 10536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average of $234.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

