4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,145 shares of company stock worth $668,951 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

