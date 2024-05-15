Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in April

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

LSDAF remained flat at $111.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $118.55.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

