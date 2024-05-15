Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

