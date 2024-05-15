Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.09. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 685,465 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

