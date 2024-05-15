Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) PT Raised to $96.00 at TD Cowen

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,867. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $9,624,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 280.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,200,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

