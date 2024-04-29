Intelligent Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 29th (NASDAQ:INTJ)

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 29th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Intelligent Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Intelligent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTJ opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Intelligent Group has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.87.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Intelligent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services. Its financial PR services include creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.