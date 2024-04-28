807 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day moving average is $440.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

