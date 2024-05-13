USA Financial Formulas Acquires 1,690 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Limbach were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limbach by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 268,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

