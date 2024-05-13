Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI stock traded up $11.56 on Monday, hitting $313.13. 156,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $315.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

