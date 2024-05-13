AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.52. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 76,100,548 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

