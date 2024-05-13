First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.81

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 24334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,641,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 49,752 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

