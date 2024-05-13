Prestal Holdings Limited (ASX:PTL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Prestal Holdings Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 52.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Prestal’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Prestal Holdings Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through Owned Brands, Contracted Brands, and Hampers with Bite segments. The Owned Brands segment engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and management of brands; and promotion of brands through advertising, social media, outdoor media, and in stores.

