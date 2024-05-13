Prestal Holdings Limited (ASX:PTL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Prestal Holdings Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 52.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Prestal’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Prestal Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Prestal Company Profile
