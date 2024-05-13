USA Financial Formulas Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in RTX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.80. 6,014,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

