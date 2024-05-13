USA Financial Formulas Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.08. 1,737,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.