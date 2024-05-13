Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Up to $53.06

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $57.00. Incyte shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 2,401,030 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Incyte Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

