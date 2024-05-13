TD Cowen Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $292.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $272.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.36.

Get Cummins alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

Cummins Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CMI traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average is $255.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.