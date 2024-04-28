3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $35.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.
About 3i Group
