3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $35.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

