Nvwm LLC Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,810. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

