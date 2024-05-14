5,870 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. 1,151,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,448. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $219.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.