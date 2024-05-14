Nvwm LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 453.0% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.54. 4,246,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.